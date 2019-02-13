U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise on Renewed Trade Hopes

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices fell Wednesday, as optimism about trade negotiations between the White House and Beijing diluted appetite for Treasurys.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose for the third consecutive trading session, settling at 2.706%, compared with 2.684% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, are on track to end higher for a third consecutive session, driven by growing bets among investors that the U.S. and China will be able to come to a partial agreement on trade.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he might consider extending a March 1 deadline for a deal if talks progressed well between the U.S. and China. That helped send global stocks higher Wednesday, diminishing some of the appeal of relatively safe Treasurys.

"It just looks to me like things are starting to come together," said Thomas di Galoma, managing director and head of Treasury trading at Seaport Global Holdings. "For whatever reason, it looks like markets believe that China will give in on several points," which should help drive both stocks and bond yields higher, he added.

Bond yields extended their advances for the day after the Labor Department released fresh data on inflation.

On the whole, inflation pressures looked muted in January: the consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from bagels to haircuts, was flat in January from the preceding month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected consumer prices to rise 0.1%.

Yet on a year-over-year basis, so-called core prices -- which exclude the more volatile categories of food and energy -- rose 2.2%, surpassing the Federal Reserve's 2% target. That helped drive bond yields and market-implied odds of a Fed interest-rate increase higher.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, early Wednesday showed the market pricing in an 11% chance of the Fed raising interest-rates at least once by year-end, up from 1.8% Tuesday, according to CME Group.

