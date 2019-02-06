U.S. Government Bond Yields Steady

By Michael Wursthorn

A narrowing of the trade deficit and a multibillion-dollar auction of long-term Treasurys sent U.S. government bond prices gyrating Wednesday, with yields finishing relatively flat from a day earlier.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.702% Wednesday -- on par with Tuesday's close. Still, the tepid close-to-close move obscures the crosscurrents facing money managers who are trying to gauge the pace of U.S. economic growth relative to the rest of the world.

Bond prices rallied early in the day following weak data out of Europe showing German manufacturing orders slumped unexpectedly in December -- another sign to investors of the economic strain countries beyond the U.S. are experiencing.

Yields climbed as the U.S. Treasury auctioned $27 billion in 10-year Treasury notes to what traders said was a fair amount of demand.

Treasurys are expected to hit further pricing pressures, though easing fears of a recession have helped 10-year bond yields regain some of the ground lost during the fourth-quarter flight to safety from stocks, according to William Northey, a senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

That is because data coming out of Europe and Asia continue to portray a deterioration in economic conditions, pushing investors into the relative protection afforded by a stronger-positioned U.S. economy.

Whether yields rise further largely depends on the Federal Reserve, which last month signaled a patient approach to interest-rate policy, investors said.

Besides that, investors hope to return to a steady rhythm of economic data releases, which was interrupted by last month's government shutdown, to further gauge the health of the U.S. economy ahead of the central bank's next meeting,

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, for example, is plans to release its first and second estimates of fourth-quarter gross domestic product together on Feb. 28, a month behind schedule, due to the effects of the partial government shutdown.

"We're really looking toward to the degree in which the global economy and U.S. economy might be slowing down and any form of price pressures that might accompany that," Mr. Northey said.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com