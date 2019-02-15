U.S. Government Bond Yields Tick Higher Amid Trade Hopes

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices edged lower Friday but hovered in a narrow range as traders favored riskier assets amid signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 2.670%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.659% Thursday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, headed higher along with stocks following reports that U.S. and China trade negotiators had made progress toward a high-level framework and would continue talks next week in Washington after a weeklong session in Beijing.

Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have weighed on stocks and bolstered bonds in recent months as concerns have grown that the tariff battle is slowing global growth.

Treasurys often benefit when investors are worried about the economy because they offer a regular stream of income with essentially no risk of nonpayment.

Friday's modest move came a day after yields fell fairly sharply following a report that U.S. retail sales logged their biggest one-month decline in December since 2009.

Friday brought some more disappointing economic data, which helped push yields lower after they had climbed earlier in the trading session.

Most notably, data from the Federal Reserve showed U.S. industrial output fell 0.6% in January from the previous month, led by a decline in automobile production. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had anticipated a 0.1% gain.

In other developments, the Labor Department said that import prices fell 0.5% in January -- a bigger decline than the 0.3% drop that economists had forecast.

New York manufacturers, meanwhile, reported modest growth in February, with a business conditions index rising to 8.8 from 3.9 the previous month.

Economists polled by the Journal expected an index reading of 7. Anything above zero means activity is expanding.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has been reasonably stable this month, drifting between roughly 2.63% and 2.7%.

