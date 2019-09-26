Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Advance on Persistent Trade Concerns

09/26/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bonds gained as investors evaluated signs that economic growth could face increasing pressure from persistent trade tensions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a recent 1.687%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.732% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined after the Commerce Department said Thursday that updated information showed the economy grew at a 2% pace in the second quarter while consumer spending rose at a slightly slower rate during that period than previously estimated. That is slower than the 3.1% pace set in the first three months of this year and the 2.9% growth rate in 2018.

The revision lower for consumption data is important because consumer spending accounts for most economic activity in the U.S. and suggests that the pace of growth could be vulnerable to higher prices that could result from any tariff increases later this year, analysts said.

Bond prices were also supported by signs that banks continue to be concerned about having enough cash on hand at the end of the fiscal quarter next Monday. The Federal Reserve added $110.1 billion to the financial system using the market for repurchase agreements, or repos, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Banks asked for $72.75 billion in 14-day cash loans, $12.75 billion more than the amount offered by the Fed, offering collateral in the form of Treasury and mortgage securities. That is important because borrowers in the repo market could hold those funds past the quarter-end period, a time when regulators assess the balance sheets of banks to ensure they have enough liquid assets to protect against potential losses.

In a second separate operation, banks also bid for $50.1 billion of overnight loans in the repo market, all of which the Fed accepted.

The demand for the loans showed "there's still some quarter-end funding stress in the market," said Alex Li, head of interest-rate strategy at Crédit Agricole.

Borrowers in the repo market seek short-term cash loans in exchange for collateral in the form of safe securities -- frequently Treasury bonds. They include banks, securities firms or hedge funds that use the cash to finance positions in financial markets. Lenders include money-market mutual funds, banks or hedge funds that are seeking to earn a slightly higher rate of interest than what is available from holding very short-term government securities.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

