Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Climb After Fed Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 05:10pm CET

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve's Wednesday decision to signal a more gradual pace of interest-rate increases.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a recent 2.755%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.782% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall as prices increase, declined early Thursday as global stocks slipped amid bets that continued Fed interest-rate increases could contribute to tighter credit conditions at a time when analysts expect the pace of economic growth to slow next year.

The Fed increased rates Wednesday for the fourth time this year and the ninth time since December 2015.

Some investors said officials appear less convinced that interest rates need to rise above the so-called neutral level, where monetary policy neither adds to nor restricts growth. The Fed's projections showed 11 of 17 officials expect the Fed will need to raise rates no more than two times next year, compared with seven of 16 policy makers in September.

Policy makers reduced their forecasts for rate increases in 2019 to two from three, and lowered their expectations for the pace of growth and inflation for the coming year. Officials now expect inflation will rise 1.9% next year, after predicting in September that it would be at the Fed's 2% target in 2019. Growth is expected to decline to 2.3% in 2019 from 3% this year.

The central bank is also unlikely to deviate from shrinking its balance sheet at roughly $50 billion a month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday in a press conference after the Fed's rate announcement.

"The market's certainly not believing the Fed's going to have two more rate hikes alongside autopiloting the balance sheet reduction," said Mark Holman, chief executive of TwentyFour Asset Management. "Markets own too much risk for a period where people expect a slowdown."

Mr. Holman said he had been adding to his holdings of Treasury debt.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of central bank policy, showed a 38% probability early Thursday that policy makers will raise rates at least once by the end of June, down from 60% a month ago, according to CME Group Data. The odds that officials reach their forecast of two rate increases this year was 10%, down from 35% a month ago.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pBritish shares falter as Fed, oil play Scrooge
RE
05:55pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Nigeria Converts its Research Reactor from HEU to LEU Fuel
PU
05:55pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Statement on USDA Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard
PU
05:55pTOWARDS MORE SUSTAINABLE NUCLEAR ENERGY WITH NON-ELECTRIC APPLICATIONS : Opportunities and Challenges
PU
05:54pWall Street drops as Fed, weak earnings fan growth worries
RE
05:51pOil Hits 15-Month Low After Fed Rate Hike
DJ
05:50pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Hill Farmer's Blog - 20 December 2018
PU
05:46pOil prices sink to lowest in a year as stock markets fall
RE
05:46pDollar Falls as Traders Interpret Fed Guidance
DJ
05:45pModerates emerge from populist shadows to shape Italian budget deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : sued by Washington, D.C. over data breach accusations
2BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen shares tumble after warning
3PIAGGIO & C. SPA : PIAGGIO GROUP: Massimo Rivola to be Aprilia Racing CEO
4KIER GROUP PLC : Kier fundraising gets cool response from investors
5FTSE 100 : British shares falter as Fed, oil play Scrooge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.