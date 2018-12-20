U.S. Government Bonds Climb After Fed Meeting

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve's Wednesday decision to signal a more gradual pace of interest-rate increases.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a recent 2.755%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.782% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall as prices increase, declined early Thursday as global stocks slipped amid bets that continued Fed interest-rate increases could contribute to tighter credit conditions at a time when analysts expect the pace of economic growth to slow next year.

The Fed increased rates Wednesday for the fourth time this year and the ninth time since December 2015.

Some investors said officials appear less convinced that interest rates need to rise above the so-called neutral level, where monetary policy neither adds to nor restricts growth. The Fed's projections showed 11 of 17 officials expect the Fed will need to raise rates no more than two times next year, compared with seven of 16 policy makers in September.

Policy makers reduced their forecasts for rate increases in 2019 to two from three, and lowered their expectations for the pace of growth and inflation for the coming year. Officials now expect inflation will rise 1.9% next year, after predicting in September that it would be at the Fed's 2% target in 2019. Growth is expected to decline to 2.3% in 2019 from 3% this year.

The central bank is also unlikely to deviate from shrinking its balance sheet at roughly $50 billion a month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday in a press conference after the Fed's rate announcement.

"The market's certainly not believing the Fed's going to have two more rate hikes alongside autopiloting the balance sheet reduction," said Mark Holman, chief executive of TwentyFour Asset Management. "Markets own too much risk for a period where people expect a slowdown."

Mr. Holman said he had been adding to his holdings of Treasury debt.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of central bank policy, showed a 38% probability early Thursday that policy makers will raise rates at least once by the end of June, down from 60% a month ago, according to CME Group Data. The odds that officials reach their forecast of two rate increases this year was 10%, down from 35% a month ago.

