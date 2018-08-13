Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Decline as Investors See Limited Harm From Turkey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bonds fell as investors are increasingly speculating that the crisis in Turkey will be contained.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.884%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.859% Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields climbed as some investors saw limited potential harm to the U.S. economy from the economic and diplomatic turmoil in Turkey, which has caused its currency to plunge and yields on its bonds to jump. As Turkey's economy has slowed and inflation has risen, officials have pursued policies intended to spur the pace of growth, while the central bank has declined the opportunity to raise interest rates.

Turkish authorities on Monday made efforts to boost liquidity in the market, lowering the amount of reserves local lenders must park with the central bank. The move should help inject about 10 billion liras, $6 billion and $3 billion equivalent of gold liquidity into the financial system, the central bank said. But analysts said the measures won't have any direct effect on the lira because it doesn't ease a core concern -- the hefty debt exposure of Turkish banks and corporations -- and warned that the central bank has limited reserves of its own to weather the economic storm.

Yet many U.S. investors think that "it shouldn't be all that concerning or distressing to developed economies without direct exposure" to Turkey, said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51pPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Energy Portfolio Committee to Be Briefed on the Fuel Price
PU
06:51pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
06:47pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
06:45pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : What does International Youth Day mean to you? ICC’s interns respond.
PU
06:45pTOUR DU RWANDA : local victory in more ways than one
PU
06:43pErdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
RE
06:43pFactbox - European banks' exposure to Turkey
RE
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Italy Presents Credentials
PU
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Cambodia Presents Credentials
PU
06:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : New Permanent Representative of Yemen Presents Credentials
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.