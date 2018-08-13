U.S. Government Bonds Decline as Investors See Limited Harm From Turkey

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bonds fell as investors are increasingly speculating that the crisis in Turkey will be contained.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.884%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.859% Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields climbed as some investors saw limited potential harm to the U.S. economy from the economic and diplomatic turmoil in Turkey, which has caused its currency to plunge and yields on its bonds to jump. As Turkey's economy has slowed and inflation has risen, officials have pursued policies intended to spur the pace of growth, while the central bank has declined the opportunity to raise interest rates.

Turkish authorities on Monday made efforts to boost liquidity in the market, lowering the amount of reserves local lenders must park with the central bank. The move should help inject about 10 billion liras, $6 billion and $3 billion equivalent of gold liquidity into the financial system, the central bank said. But analysts said the measures won't have any direct effect on the lira because it doesn't ease a core concern -- the hefty debt exposure of Turkish banks and corporations -- and warned that the central bank has limited reserves of its own to weather the economic storm.

Yet many U.S. investors think that "it shouldn't be all that concerning or distressing to developed economies without direct exposure" to Turkey, said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union.

