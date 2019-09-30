Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Decline at Quarter-End

09/30/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices declined Monday after banks asked for less money than the Federal Reserve offered to lend in the repo market at quarter-end, a signal that bank funding problems could be contained.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was a recent 1.690%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.678% Friday.

Yields, which rises when bond prices fall, climbed after banks requested $63.5 billion of overnight cash loans from the Fed, compared with the $100 billion offered by the central bank.

While the undersubscription for the Fed's repo funding was seen by analysts as a sign that the steps officials have taken to ease a shortfall of cash have largely helped, there is conflicting information that investors are still trying to sort out.

While the Fed offered cash in exchange for Treasury securities at a weighted average rate of about 1.9%, with bids ranging between 1.8% and 2.25% Monday, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's website, traders and investors said dealers were offering to lend against that collateral at a rate of about 2.5% or 2.6%.

"If [dealers] are not taking all the cash down, why is repo still elevated?" said Thomas Simons, a money-market economist at Jefferies Financial Group. It is hard to determine whether the cash borrowed Monday was needed by banks to help meet financing requirements or was borrowed as a way to generate trading profits, he said.

The difference between the rate charged by the Fed and those quoted in the market suggests that officials haven't completely addressed the funding problems faced by some banks, Mr. Simons said.

The Fed began offering overnight loans through the repo market earlier this month after an unexpected shortage of cash available for banks to borrow led to a surge in interest rates for short-term loans. Officials increased the size of the loans and added additional loans for a two-week term a week later, after banks repeatedly asked to borrow more than the Fed had made available to lend.

The actions have come at an important time for banks as their need to hold cash is more acute at the end of fiscal quarters. That is because regulators regularly check bank balance sheets at such times to make sure they have enough cash and liquid assets to protect against potential losses.

The Fed has said it would continue to offer loans in the repo market through Oct. 10.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

