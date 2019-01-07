Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Drift Lower

01/07/2019 | 03:34pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices fell Monday as traders focused on encouraging aspects of new service-sector data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.684%, compared with 2.661% Friday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, drifted lower overnight but perked up after the release of the service-sector report and as U.S. stocks edged higher.

The Institute for Supply Management on Monday said its index of nonmanufacturing activity -- tracking industries including health care, finance, agriculture and construction -- fell to 57.6 in December from 60.7 in November.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had anticipated a reading of 58.4. Still, the result was still comfortably above 50, indicating expansion in the service sector. And the report looked decent relative to last week's ISM report, which showed the largest one-month decline in manufacturing activity since 2008.

"You have to look at it in context," said Thomas Simons, senior vice president and money-market economist in the fixed-income group at Jefferies LLC. "There are a lot of worries about doom and gloom in the economic data. So when you have a number like this -- which although a little weaker than expected is not the worst thing possible -- the market trades as if it was a good number."

Monday's modest move came after a period of volatility last week. After falling sharply on Thursday following the disappointing manufacturing data, yields rebounded Friday after strong U.S. jobs numbers and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who signaled the Fed might hold off on raising interest rates in the coming months if inflation remains muted.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

