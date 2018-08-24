U.S. Government Bonds Edge Lower, Focus on Jackson Hole

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices fell slightly Friday as traders assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials at their annual Jackson Hole symposium.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.826%, compared with 2.821% Thursday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, drifted higher overnight and took another leg up in the morning after Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester struck an optimistic tone on the U.S. economy in a television interview at the Jackson Hole conference. They then moved lower in response to prepared remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which emphasized the need for the central bank to proceed cautiously as it raises interest rates.

Compared with Ms. Mester, Mr. Powell was "a little more balanced" in his remarks, causing the rebound in bond prices, said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

Treasurys have remained in a tight range for nearly three months, with the 10-year yield drifting between roughly 2.82% and 3%.

In recent weeks, yields have settled at the bottom of that range, reflecting concerns over emerging-market economies and trade tensions between the U.S. and China. This week, bonds got a further boost after President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said in court he had violated campaign-finance laws at the direction of Mr. Trump, causing investors to shift money to safer assets.

Treasurys have rallied this month despite a record number of bets against the asset class. Many hedge funds and other speculative investors think yields should ultimately rise because of the strong U.S. economy, growing federal budget deficit and campaign by the Fed to gradually raise short-term interest rates.

As of last week, speculators had a net short position of 698,194 Treasury futures contracts, according to the most recent data available from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That is up from a net short of 75,840 on Jan. 2. Short sellers borrow securities and sell them, planning to profitably repurchase and return them at a lower price later.

