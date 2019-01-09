U.S. Government Bonds Fall Ahead of Fed Minutes

By Akane Otani

U.S. government-bond prices weakened Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting and hopes of progress on the U.S. and China's trade talks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 2.731%, compared with 2.716% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, are on track to notch their fourth straight advance -- pushed higher by optimism around the U.S. and China's trade talks, which resumed earlier this week. Hopes that the negotiations will bring the two countries closer to a detente have spurred renewed buying of risky assets such as stocks while diminishing demand for the safety of Treasurys.

"There is a strong chance that 'something' is going to happen and some agreements are going to be achieved. The question is whether those agreements are satisfying enough to the markets to 'swing the trend,'" said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed-income capital markets at Raymond James, in an email.

Later Wednesday, traders will parse a Treasury Department auction of $24 billion in 10-year notes, as well as minutes from the Fed's Dec. 18-19 meeting.

The central bank raised short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point last month, carrying through with its plans for four rate increases in 2018. The December rate increase came during a heightened period of volatility for financial markets, something that some analysts have said could push the Fed to slow its pace of rate increases this year.

Remarks from a number of central bankers have added to many traders' doubts about the Fed's rate path. The 10-year Treasury yield fell off its session high after Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans signaled Wednesday that the Fed could pause for some time before its next rate increase.

"Because inflation is not showing any meaningful sign of heading above 2% in a way that would be inconsistent with our symmetric inflation objective, I feel we have good capacity to wait" before changing monetary policy, Mr. Evans said in prepared remarks.

Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday that it was time for the central bank to take "a patient approach to monetary policy adjustments" given uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, recently showed the market pricing in a 20% chance of the Fed raising rates at least once by year-end, according to CME Group. That is down from 51% one month ago.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com