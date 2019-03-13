Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Fall Ahead of Key Brexit Vote

03/13/2019 | 10:44am EDT

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices inched lower Wednesday ahead of a vote by British lawmakers that will decide whether the U.K. will leave the European Union this month without a deal.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last at 2.618%, compared with 2.605% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, retreated from the day's highs after weaker-than-expected data on producer prices showed inflationary pressures remained muted in February.

The producer-price index, which measures the prices that businesses receive for their goods and services, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% from a month earlier, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected prices to increase 0.2%.

The data are the latest to suggest that, with inflation looking tame, the Federal Reserve is likely to hold interest rates steady throughout the year -- or even lower them.

"The market seems to be saying that the FOMC isn't going to raise rates in 2019," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James, in an email. Mr. Giddis added that "the market's confidence that the Fed is on hold stems from a lack of inflation, not a lack of economic growth."

Later Wednesday, traders will be watching for a Parliament vote that will determine whether the U.K. will postpone its scheduled departure from the European Union, a move that will give lawmakers more time to iron out agreements on trade and immigration.

Most are expecting Parliament to reject a no-deal Brexit. That is among the forces Wednesday blunting the appeal of Treasurys, which investors often scoop up when they are bracing against the unexpected, analysts say. Still, they warn that a surprise outcome could spur fresh volatility across markets.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

