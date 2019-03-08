Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Fall Amid Rise in Wages

03/08/2019 | 11:19am EST

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices wobbled Friday after data showed that the economy added fewer jobs in February than forecast, spurring concerns that slowing global growth is weighing on the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.645% from 2.634% before the report, according to Tradeweb. The yield had closed at 2.637% Thursday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, reversed an initial drop after the Labor Department said Friday that the economy added 20,000 jobs last month, versus 180,000 predicted by economists in a Wall Street Journal survey.

Average hourly earnings rose 3.4% over the past 12 months, adding to speculation that a tight labor market is pushing labor costs higher, potentially adding to inflation. Inflation poses a threat to the value of the fixed interest and principal of government bonds.

Still, some investors said the weak report wasn't likely to shift expectations for growth or the course of Federal Reserve policy, as it followed surprisingly strong employment data the month before. The Labor Department Friday revised January's already strong report higher, to a gain of 311,000 jobs.

"We're not going to change our views and positioning off of just one number," said Sean Simko, head of fixed-income portfolio management at SEI Investments.

The slowing pace of job gains added to concerns that a slowdown in global economic growth could begin to weigh on the U.S. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada signaled this week that they have little ability to raise interest rates this year. That has disappointed some investors who had been betting on higher interest rates in the U.S., and led to a swing in bets on the direction of Fed policy.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the pace of central-bank policy, show the probability of a rate reduction by year-end rose to 14%, from no chance a week ago, according to CME Group. Futures show no chance of a rate increase, falling from 7% in that period.

The rise in rate-cut bets reflects a rise in concern that slowdown in "the global economy is going to catch up with the U.S.," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

