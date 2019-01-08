Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Fall Before Auctions

01/08/2019 | 11:50am EST

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Tuesday amid signs that risk sentiment is improving ahead of the first of three Treasury auctions this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to a recent 2.701%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.684% Monday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices decline, rose before Tuesday's auction of $38 billion in three-year notes. It will be the first of three offerings this week totalling $78 billion, a 39% increase from the same series of auctions last year.

The sales mark the first auctions of government notes and bonds since Federal Reserve Chairman said at a panel discussion last week that policy makers would take a flexible approach to setting interest-rate policy.

Mr. Powell's comments calmed investors who were becoming concerned that the determination of Fed officials to meet their target of two rate raises this year, which they penciled in at their December meeting, could upend the economic expansion.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central-bank policy, show investors see a 16% probability that officials raise rates by the end of the year versus an 11% likelihood that they lower them, according to CME Group data. On Monday the chances of a rate increase had been 6% versus 18% for a reduction.

"We still believe the Fed will raise rates," most likely starting in the second half of the year, said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Sentiment is starting to turn around."

The three-year note auction could give investors another signal about expectations for Fed rate decisions this year because their yields typically move in tandem with the direction of central-bank policy, said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest-rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

The yield on the Treasury's three-year note was recently 2.533%, which was less than the yield on the Treasury's one-year bill of 2.601%. That is a sign that investors have "some expectation within three years that the Fed will need to cut rates," Mr. Jeffery said.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

