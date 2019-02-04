Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Fall On Strong Economy, Patient Fed

02/04/2019 | 12:52pm EST

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Monday with investors were still cheered by last week's employment data and signs of a cautious Federal Reserve as pointing toward economic growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to a recent 2.731%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.690% Friday.

Yields, which climb as bond prices fall, rose as investors assessed an economy where employers continue to add workers and where monetary-policy makers appear content to hold interest-rates steady. The Labor Department said Friday that the economy added 304,000 jobs in January while wages rose 3.2% from the year before.

"The U.S. economy is still doing relatively well compared to the rest of the world," said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union.

Investors are also gauging how Fed policy will affect the expansion.

Fed officials said last week that they would adopt a "patient" approach to setting interest rate policy at their meeting last week. That tone contrasted with the Fed's December meeting where officials penciled in two rate increases this year and appeared ready to continue tightening policy.

Following the December meeting, investors stepped up sales of stocks and corporate bonds, while increasing purchases of safe government bonds and bets that the Fed will have to cut interest rates by the end of 2019 to combat a potential recession. Volatility in financial markets is seen as contributing to the Fed's willingness to rethink its approach.

Inflation expectations have risen in the wake of the Fed's shift in outlook. Inflation poses a threat to the value of government debt because it erodes the value of its fixed interest and principal payments.

"A dovish tilt by the Fed means inflation expectations go higher," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Yields also rose as investors looked ahead to $84 billion of note and bond auctions this week. The government is holding the sizes of most of its bond and note auctions steady this year after gradually raising them throughout 2018. This week's series of offerings totals $84 billion, compared with $66 billion for the same set of auctions a year ago.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

