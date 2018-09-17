U.S. Government Bonds Fall as 10-Year Yield Climbs Above 3%

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Monday as investors analyzed an array of conflicting data about the economy and Federal Reserve policy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury swung back and forth before closing at 3.001%, the highest since May 23, from 2.992% Friday. The high yield for the year is 3.109%, reached May 17. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields briefly rose Monday, then declined, then climbed again, as investor sentiment shifted against a backdrop of a growing supply of corporate and government bonds. Investors were also assessing the importance of recent climbs in wages, weakening price pressures in other parts of the economy and plans by U.S. officials to impose additional tariffs on goods imported from China.

Recent Labor Department reports showed that average hourly earnings rose at 2.9%, the fastest pace in August since 2009, but that inflation has yet to take root throughout the broader economy, as the consumer-price index slowed last month to 2.2%.

Inflation poses a risk to the value of long-term bonds because it diminishes the future purchasing power of a bond's fixed principal and interest payments.

"Labor markets are still tightening," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Businesses will have to pay up" to attract workers, leading wage inflation to infect other parts of the economy, he said.

Several analysts said yields were unlikely to surge higher without a change in inflation expectations. The gap between yields on inflation-indexed 10-year Treasurys and conventional government securities of the same maturity, known as the break-even rate of inflation, has recently hovered around 2.1 percentage points. The gap reflects the bond market's forecast for annual inflation during the life of the debt.

Investors also are looking ahead to next week's Fed meeting where policy makers are broadly expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year. Many investors also expect officials to raise rates in December, as policy makers have forecast. Expectations are growing that the Fed will continue to increase rates at a steady pace in 2019, analysts said. At the previous Fed meeting in June, officials penciled in three rate increases for next year.

"Everyone's now focused on the data," said Brian Edmonds, head of Treasury trading at Cantor Fitzgerald LP. Investors no longer have the mind-set that the Fed will raise rates every quarter "no matter what," he said.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank policy, show odds of 80% that the Fed will raise rates two or more times this year -- up from 65% a month ago.

