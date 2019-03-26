Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Fall as Auctions Begin

03/26/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices were little changed Tuesday as investors braced for a fresh supply of Treasury and corporate bonds this week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.418% matching Monday's closing level, which was the lowest since the end of 2017.

Yields, which rise when bond prices decline, climbed ahead of the first of this week's Treasury auctions following the Federal Reserve's dovish statement last week. Investors often sell bonds before auctions to free up cash to buy the new debt.

Yields fell after the $40 billion auction of two-year notes as strong demand for the securities sent a signal that investors are still willing to buy government debt at yields that are at the lowest levels in several months, analysts said.

Demand has picked up for U.S. government debt this month, with investors increasingly watching the Fed's outlook on the economy. The Fed has also been increasingly sensitive to the risk that slowing growth in Europe and China may become a drag on the U.S. expansion.

The rise in demand for long-term Treasurys pushed yields on 10-year Treasury notes below the rate on three-month government bills last week. That's important because investors and Fed officials closely watch the dispersion of short- and longer-term yields -- known as the yield curve -- because shorter-term rates often exceed longer-term ones ahead of recessions.

Still, with most economists expecting the economy to continue to grow, some investors think yields have fallen too far, too fast.

The rally "is probably closer to petering out" than to continuing, said Andre Severino, head of fixed-income at Nikko Asset Management. "The market is pricing in too much pessimism about global growth."

Mr. Severino has recently sold Treasury debt with maturities of about five-years because he said their gains reflect an excessive confidence by investors that the Fed will cut interest rates this year.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

