Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Fall as Fed Meeting Begins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices fell Tuesday as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve would continue to emphasize a patient approach to adjusting interest-rate policy as it starts its two-day meeting in Washington.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. government 10-year Treasury note rose for a second consecutive session, settled at 2.614% from 2.605% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Government-bond yields remained within 0.1 percentage point of their lows of the year as investors continued to bet that the Fed's next move is more likely to be a reduction of interest rates than an increase.

After a surge in market volatility and concerns that higher interest rates could hasten a recession, Fed officials in January stepped back from their own forecasts at their December meeting that they would raise interest rates two times in 2019 and emphasized that they would be more responsive to economic data, including financial conditions, in setting rates this year.

Yields declined from their session highs after the Commerce Department said Tuesday that orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.1% in January. That matched the prediction of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. However, excluding transportation, orders slid 0.2%, the third consecutive monthly decline.

Fed officials have indicated that they see little reason to raise interest rates as long as inflation doesn't present a threat to the economy. Inflation is a threat to the value of government bonds because it erodes the future purchasing power of their fixed interest and principal payments.

"We think the bond market is sending a pretty accurate signal about expectations for slow inflation and growth," said Bob Browne, chief investment officer for Northern Trust. In setting rates this year, "the Fed needs to think about what the economy will look like in 2020," he said.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to speculate on the direction of central-bank policy, showed that investors see a 25% probability that officials will cut interest rates this year, compared with a 75% chance that they stay steady, according to CME Group data. A month ago, the odds of a cut were 8% compared with 2% odds of an increase and 90% chances the Fed would stay on hold.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pWATT GLOBAL MEDIA : U.S. Top Egg Companies report released
PU
04:35pWATT GLOBAL MEDIA : Poultry Nutrition & Feed Survey findings reflect industry optimism and consumer impact for 2019
PU
04:35pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 19, 2019 - Churchill Mining Plc and Planet Mining Pty Ltd, formerly ARB/12/14 v. Republic of Indonesia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/14 and 12/40) Decision on Annulment (March 18, 2019)
PU
04:35pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 19, 2019 - Churchill Mining Plc and Planet Mining Pty Ltd, formerly ARB/12/40 v. Republic of Indonesia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/40 and 12/14) Decision on Annulment (March 18, 2019)
PU
04:34pWall Street gives up gains on news of troubled trade talks
RE
04:32pCanada budget offers plenty of perks ahead of federal election
RE
04:26pMaterials Tick Down Ahead of Fed -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:18pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Fed Meeting Begins
DJ
04:17pEnergy Down as Oil Rally Stalls at $60/Barrel -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pEXCLUSIVE : Lyft's IPO already oversubscribed - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks and oil touch 2019 highs; sterling rides Brexit twists
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple
5AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.