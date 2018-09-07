Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Fall as Wages Jump

09/07/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday after a Labor Department report showed that wages rose more than expected in August.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.944%, the highest since Aug. 8, from 2.877% Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which typically tracks expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy, rose to 2.706%, the highest since July 2008, from 2.641% Thursday. Yields increase as bond prices fall.

Yields rose after the Labor Department said Friday that average hourly earnings rose 2.9% from a year earlier in August, while the economy added 201,000 jobs for the month. Economists in a Wall Street Journal survey had predicted a gain of 192,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%.

Investors have been looking for signs that the tight labor market is causing wages to rise, which could accelerate inflation. That could encourage the Fed to continue raising interest rates, even as investors have been reluctant to push 10-year yields much above 3%.

"The strength in earnings was something people had been expecting to see for quite some time," said Dan Mulholland, a senior trader at Credit Agricole. The data was sufficiently impressive that it could cool speculation that the Fed might scale back its forecast of three rate increases in 2019 when it meets in September, he said.

Yields are also being pressured higher by a wave of corporate bond supply expected to come to market this month, and by the increased sizes of Treasury bond auctions, investors said. The government is scheduled to auction three-, 10- and 30-year securities next week.

The rise in yields could be moderated by continued turmoil in emerging markets and by sluggish growth in other developed economies, said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. While growth in the U.S. remains robust, "the question is how much longer the U.S. can remain an island unaffected by what's going on globally," he said.

Yields dipped briefly after President Trump said Friday that tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, reinforcing earlier threats and signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

