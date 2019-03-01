U.S. Government Bonds Fall in Sync With Europe

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices fell Friday, following declines in European sovereign debt.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to a recent 2.742%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.711% Thursday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, climbed as yields on German government securities rose ahead of next week's meeting of the European Central Bank. The ECB, which has maintained negative interest rates since 2014, has been taking gradual steps to remove monetary stimulus from the economy. The central bank ended its bond purchase program in December.

While there have been some signs of weakness within Europe, ECB officials are likely to say that the region will continue to expand, allowing the central bank to raise interest rates as soon as this year, according to a note published Friday by economists at RBC Capital Markets.

"We're just following" the moves higher in yield in Germany, said Thomas di Galoma, a managing director and head of Treasury trading at Seaport Global Holdings.

Investors are also looking ahead to important data next week that could indicate whether there are any obstacles to a continuation of the expansion in the U.S. The Labor Department will report on March 8 changes to nonfarm payrolls, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central-bank policy, show a 7% probability that policy makers will raise rates this year, while offering 93% odds that they will remain at their current range between 2.25% and 2.5%, according to data from CME Group.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com