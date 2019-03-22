Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Gain After European Data Weakens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices surged Friday after data showed the European economy is continuing to weaken, adding to concerns that a slowdown in global growth could become an increasing problem for the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.443% in recent trading, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.537% Thursday. Yields decline as bond prices rise.

One key measure of investors' economic expectations -- the gap between the yields on three-month and 10-year Treasurys -- inverted, with shorter-term yields exceeding those for longer-term debt for the first time since 2007. Investors and Fed officials closely watch the dispersion of short- and longer-term yield -- known as the yield curve -- because the three-month yield has exceeded the 10-year yield ahead of every recession since 1975.

"The inversion brings with it a narrative that's not positive," said Gary Pollack, head of bond trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. "It seeps into the psyche of how people view the future and plan for the future."

Investors flocked to Treasurys amid the surge in demand for safe assets. Investors also increased bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year in response to the weakening global conditions.

Sparking the rally was new data that showed Germany's export-heavy manufacturing sector fell deeper into contraction in March. The IHS Markit German manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 44.7 from 47.6 in February, the lowest level in roughly six-and-a-half years. The index has now fallen in 14 of the past 15 months.

Along with U.S. Treasury yields, the German 10-year government note yield also fell, dropping below zero for the first time since 2016.

The negative yields are "a big sign of how bad things are in the world," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. "All of the central banks seem to be on the same page."

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have each reduced their forecasts for economic growth, pushed back the possibility for rate increases this year and tweaked their policies around asset purchases to find modest measures that could stimulate growth.

Some investors are concerned that policy makers have little ammunition to address the slowdown should it continue to deepen. The ECB has been unable to lift interest rates after pulling them to negative territory in 2014. The Fed has raised interest rates nine times since 2015, but its benchmark rate is still in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. By comparison, the Fed funds rate was 5.25% in 2007 when officials began to lower rates in 2007.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central-bank policy, show a roughly 51% probability that the Fed will cut rates by the end of the year with no chance of a rate increase, according to CME data. That compares with an 11% likelihood of a rate cut a month ago.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com and Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13pIndonesia's Garuda asks to cancel $6 billion 737 MAX order, considers other Boeing jets - CFO
RE
12:13pAmerican Airlines pilots will test 737 MAX software fix in Boeing simulator
RE
12:09pTrump Offers Fed Board Position to Ex-Campaign Adviser Moore -- Update
DJ
12:05pMERGERS : Commission approves acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson by Marsh & McLennan Companies, subject to conditions
PU
12:02pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries
DJ
12:00pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Union Members in Nevada — 2018
PU
12:00pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : and Mongolia hold a workshop on free trade agreements
PU
12:00pU.S. Government Bonds Gain After European Data Weakens
DJ
11:57aTAKE FIVE : Take it easy, central banks - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
11:55aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in North Carolina – 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
4Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.