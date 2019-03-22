U.S. Government Bonds Gain After European Data Weakens

By Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices surged Friday after data showed the European economy is continuing to weaken, adding to concerns that a slowdown in global growth could become an increasing problem for the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.443% in recent trading, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.537% Thursday. Yields decline as bond prices rise.

One key measure of investors' economic expectations -- the gap between the yields on three-month and 10-year Treasurys -- inverted, with shorter-term yields exceeding those for longer-term debt for the first time since 2007. Investors and Fed officials closely watch the dispersion of short- and longer-term yield -- known as the yield curve -- because the three-month yield has exceeded the 10-year yield ahead of every recession since 1975.

"The inversion brings with it a narrative that's not positive," said Gary Pollack, head of bond trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. "It seeps into the psyche of how people view the future and plan for the future."

Investors flocked to Treasurys amid the surge in demand for safe assets. Investors also increased bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year in response to the weakening global conditions.

Sparking the rally was new data that showed Germany's export-heavy manufacturing sector fell deeper into contraction in March. The IHS Markit German manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 44.7 from 47.6 in February, the lowest level in roughly six-and-a-half years. The index has now fallen in 14 of the past 15 months.

Along with U.S. Treasury yields, the German 10-year government note yield also fell, dropping below zero for the first time since 2016.

The negative yields are "a big sign of how bad things are in the world," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. "All of the central banks seem to be on the same page."

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have each reduced their forecasts for economic growth, pushed back the possibility for rate increases this year and tweaked their policies around asset purchases to find modest measures that could stimulate growth.

Some investors are concerned that policy makers have little ammunition to address the slowdown should it continue to deepen. The ECB has been unable to lift interest rates after pulling them to negative territory in 2014. The Fed has raised interest rates nine times since 2015, but its benchmark rate is still in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. By comparison, the Fed funds rate was 5.25% in 2007 when officials began to lower rates in 2007.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central-bank policy, show a roughly 51% probability that the Fed will cut rates by the end of the year with no chance of a rate increase, according to CME data. That compares with an 11% likelihood of a rate cut a month ago.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com and Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com