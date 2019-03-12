U.S. Government Bonds Gain After Weak Inflation Data -- Update

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Tuesday after a key measure of inflation rose less than forecast, bolstering the argument for the Federal Reserve to remain on hold.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest in more than two month, settling at 2.605% from 2.643% Monday.

Yields, which decline when bond prices rise, fell after the Labor Department said Tuesday that the core consumer-price index, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.1% in February, missing the 0.2% prediction of economists in a Wall Street Journal survey.

The weaker-than-expected price pressure comes on the heels of a disappointing employment report last week which showed the economy added 20,000 jobs in February. Economists in a Wall Street Journal survey had predicted a gain of 180,000. Yields on U.S. government bonds have remained near their lows for the year as data has showed the economy continues to grow, though at a slower pace than last year.

"The Fed doesn't have any urgency to hike rates given the backdrop of cooling inflation," said Alex Li, head of interest-rate strategy at Crédit Agricole. "Momentum is wearing off" from the 2017 tax cuts which boosted corporate profits and economic growth last year, he said.

Fed officials are in the process of reconsidering their approach to how they target inflation. In 2012 the Fed began to tailor its policies with the goal of producing a 2% inflation rate, as measured by the price index for personal-consumption expenditures.

However, in a period where prices for commodities, particularly oil, have suffered bouts of weakness and years of tight labor markets have only recently begun to produce upward pressure on wages, the Fed has rarely been able to reach the target.

One potential outcome of the Fed's review process could be to target an average rate of inflation over a longer-term period. This could mean the Fed allows inflation to run above the target at times to make up for periods where it undershoots, analysts said.

"It tends to validate the Fed's call to go on pause," said Donald Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank policy, show the odds that the Fed will raise rates by the end of the year remained at zero while the probability of a rate reduction rose to 21% Tuesday from 12% Monday, according to CME Group data.

