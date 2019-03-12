Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Gain After Weak Inflation Data -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Tuesday after a key measure of inflation rose less than forecast, bolstering the argument for the Federal Reserve to remain on hold.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest in more than two month, settling at 2.605% from 2.643% Monday.

Yields, which decline when bond prices rise, fell after the Labor Department said Tuesday that the core consumer-price index, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.1% in February, missing the 0.2% prediction of economists in a Wall Street Journal survey.

The weaker-than-expected price pressure comes on the heels of a disappointing employment report last week which showed the economy added 20,000 jobs in February. Economists in a Wall Street Journal survey had predicted a gain of 180,000. Yields on U.S. government bonds have remained near their lows for the year as data has showed the economy continues to grow, though at a slower pace than last year.

"The Fed doesn't have any urgency to hike rates given the backdrop of cooling inflation," said Alex Li, head of interest-rate strategy at Crédit Agricole. "Momentum is wearing off" from the 2017 tax cuts which boosted corporate profits and economic growth last year, he said.

Fed officials are in the process of reconsidering their approach to how they target inflation. In 2012 the Fed began to tailor its policies with the goal of producing a 2% inflation rate, as measured by the price index for personal-consumption expenditures.

However, in a period where prices for commodities, particularly oil, have suffered bouts of weakness and years of tight labor markets have only recently begun to produce upward pressure on wages, the Fed has rarely been able to reach the target.

One potential outcome of the Fed's review process could be to target an average rate of inflation over a longer-term period. This could mean the Fed allows inflation to run above the target at times to make up for periods where it undershoots, analysts said.

"It tends to validate the Fed's call to go on pause," said Donald Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank policy, show the odds that the Fed will raise rates by the end of the year remained at zero while the probability of a rate reduction rose to 21% Tuesday from 12% Monday, according to CME Group data.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50pHealth Care Up as Traders Hedge Against Brexit Shock -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:48pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Offshore Oil and Natural Gas Exploration Strengthens Land and Water Conservation Fund
PU
04:48pAPI : EPA Must Reconsider Anti-Consumer RFS Deal
PU
04:48pOil edges higher on cuts to Saudi exports
RE
04:43pU.S. SEC gets permission to respond to Elon Musk's defense of Tesla tweet
RE
04:42pWorld stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
04:41pStocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
04:40pCanadian dollar rises to near one-week high as U.S. inflation slows
RE
04:33pU.S. Government Bonds Gain After Weak Inflation Data -- Update
DJ
04:31pDIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK : to Increase Investment Interest in Equity Crowdfunding
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.