U.S. Government Bonds Gain as 10-Year Yield Hovers Near 3%

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as investors digested an array of conflicting data about the economy and Federal Reserve policy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose briefly above 3% before falling to 2.990%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.992% Friday. The high yield for the year is 3.109%, reached May 17. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields briefly rose Monday, then retraced their climb, as investors weighed data including the rising supply of corporate and government bonds, recent climbs in wages and plans by U.S. officials to impose additional tariffs on goods imported from China.

Recent Labor Department reports showed that average hourly earnings rose at 2.9%, the fastest pace in August since 2009, but that inflation has yet to take root throughout the broader economy, as the consumer-price index slowed last month to 2.2%.

Inflation poses a risk to the value of long-term bonds because it diminishes the future purchasing power of a bond's fixed principal and interest payments.

The gap between yields on inflation-indexed 10-year Treasurys and conventional government securities of the same maturity, known as the break-even rate of inflation, has been hovering around 2.1 percentage points. The gap reflects the bond market's forecast for annual inflation during the life of the debt.

Investors also are looking ahead to next week's Fed meeting where policy makers are broadly expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year. Many investors also expect officials to raise rates in December, as policy makers have forecast. Expectations are growing that the Fed will continue to increase rates at a steady pace in 2019, analysts said. At the previous Fed meeting in June, officials penciled in three rate increases for next year.

"Everyone's now focused on the data," said Brian Edmonds, head of Treasury trading at Cantor Fitzgerald LP. Investors no longer have the mind-set that the Fed will raise rates every quarter "no matter what," he said.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank policy, show odds of 84% that the Fed will raise rates two or more times this year -- up from 65% a month ago.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com