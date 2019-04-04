Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Hold Steady

04/04/2019 | 11:50am EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices were bouncing between small gains and losses Thursday, as investors weighed poor German economic data against signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 2.508%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.517% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, lost ground overnight after Germany's statistics office said orders for German manufactured goods dropped 4.2% in February from the previous month. That was a significant miss against economists' expectations and another warning that Europe's largest economy is at risk of contracting this year.

Yields, though, rebounded in early U.S. trading, buoyed in part by indications that President Trump is close to setting a date for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Experts say that meeting will only happen if the two sides have essentially resolved their trade dispute.

Thursday's price swings come one day before a much-anticipated U.S. jobs report. Economists are expecting an increase of 175,000 jobs in March after only 20,000 were added in February. They are also anticipating a 0.3% gain in average hourly earnings.

Concerns about global economic growth sent the 10-year Treasury yield to its lowest level since December 2017 last month. But yields have since bounced off those lows, as investors reacted to strong manufacturing data out of both the U.S. and China.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

