U.S. Government Bonds Jump After Weak Manufacturing Data

10/01/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices surged Tuesday after a report showed manufacturing activity contracted for a second consecutive month, exacerbating investors' worries about a possible economic slowdown.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a recent 1.625% from 1.723% before the report, according to Tradeweb. The yield had ended Monday at 1.675%.

Yields, which decline when bond prices rise, sank after the Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday its U.S. manufacturing index fell to 47.8 in September from 49.1 in August. The reading is the lowest since June 2009 and well below the 50.1 predicted by economists in a Wall Street Journal survey.

The data shows a continuation of a slowdown seen in August, when the index -- which is based on survey data from manufacturing purchasing managers and executives nationwide -- contracted for the first time in three years.

Tuesday's drop extended a bout of volatility in government bond markets. The 10-year yield, a key reference for corporate and individual borrowing costs, fell to within about 0.1 percentage point of a record low a month ago, dragged down by fears of a looming economic slowdown. Signs of U.S. economic strength then sent the yield to its biggest weekly gain in six years before it stabilized within a relatively narrow range.

The contraction in manufacturing adds to worries that slowing growth in other countries is poised to spill over to the U.S., analysts said. Some fear the protracted trade fight between the U.S. and China will intensify the risks to domestic growth, while hurting profits for multinational corporations.

"It was a number that surprised a lot of people," said Sean Simko, head of global fixed income management at SEI Investments. "People are fearing this is the start of something bigger."

Many already see cautionary signs in the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note Tuesday traded about 0.2 percentage point lower than the rate on U.S. government three-month bills. That worries investors because shorter-term yields tend to exceed longer-term ones ahead of recessions -- a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve.

Some investors said the data could also spur the Federal Reserve to continue lowering interest rates. Federal-funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of central bank policy, showed odds that the Fed will cut rates again by the end of the year increased to 78% Tuesday from about two-in-three odds the day before, according to CME Group data.

The Fed has cut rates twice this year with the goal of sustaining economic growth in the face of rising obstacles to trade already contributing to a slowdown in global economic growth.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

