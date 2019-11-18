Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Rally on Trade Concerns -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:26pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bonds strengthened Monday after a news report suggested that Chinese officials are pessimistic about reaching a trade deal with the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 1.808%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.833% Friday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, drifted higher overnight but fell immediately after a CNBC reporter tweeted that a Chinese government official had expressed concerns about trade talks with the U.S.

The market's quick response showed how sensitive it is to investors' perception of trade negotiations.

"Treasurys continue to react a whole lot more to information regarding trade than they do to any sort of developments regarding the fundamentals of the U.S. economy," said Michael Lorizio, senior trader at Manulife Investment Management.

Though still higher than the sub-1.5% levels it reached during the summer, the 10-year yield has been declining since it closed at 1.930% on Nov. 8. While the U.S. and China have been working toward a "phase one" trade deal, negotiations have hit a snag recently over issues such as China's willingness to buy specific amounts of U.S. agricultural goods.

Meanwhile, soft manufacturing data has continued to point to a slowdown in U.S. economic growth. Last week, the models run by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Federal Reserve Bank of New York both lowered their forecasts of fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth to just above zero percent.

The Atlanta Fed's model is now predicting growth of just 0.3%, while the New York Fed's model is forecasting 0.4% growth.

Slower growth tends to drag down Treasurys yields by bolstering demand for safer assets. It also can depress expectations for inflation, which is a main threat to longer-term government bonds because it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pNZURI COPPER : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
05:46pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Teachers Attend Cotton Farm-To-Fabric Tour
PU
05:30pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Cube Infrastructure Fund SICAV and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/20)
PU
05:30pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to help our farmers
PU
05:28pLawsuit against Boeing seeks to hold board liable for 737 MAX problems
RE
05:28pJustice Department asks court to scrap decades-old 'Paramount' antitrust decrees
RE
05:27pLawsuit claims Burger King's Impossible Whoppers are contaminated by meat
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pU.S. Government Bonds Rally on Trade Concerns -- Update
DJ
05:25pApollo Currency Signs MOU With Nation of Lesotho as Part of Blockchain Initiative
NE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
3ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group