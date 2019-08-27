Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Resume Their Rally

08/27/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond yields resumed their march downward on Tuesday, as signs of stability in the stock market did little to arrest the relentless demand for longer-term debt securities.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.484%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.545% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, slid overnight and early in the U.S. trading session even as global stocks ticked higher, a sign investors are interested in Treasurys even when they aren't fleeing from riskier assets. They then fell further as the U.S. session progressed and U.S. stocks gave up their gains.

In recent sessions, swings in stocks have been largely driven by developments in the U.S.-China trade conflict. Still, demand for Treasurys has been fairly consistent, pointing to deep concerns among bond investors about the economic outlook.

While stock investors focus on possible phone calls between U.S. and China officials, "the data overseas continues to be poor; we've got a global manufacturing recession; Germany is probably going to enter into a technical recession; the U.K. has Brexit coming up; China is slowing; and our view is that the corporate sector here is showing signs of slowing, which will end up eroding jobs," said John Briggs, head of strategy for Americas at NatWest Markets.

Mr. Briggs also noted that long-term Treasury yields have also been falling faster than short-term yields, a sign that investors think "the Fed is behind the curve and that monetary policy is too tight."

On Monday, the yield on the two-year Treasury note settled at 1.558%, just above the yield on the 10-year note. On Tuesday, the gap between the two yields grew larger, with the two-year yield recently standing at 1.528%, according to Tradeweb.

Yields on short-term Treasurys are largely dictated by expectations for short-term interest rates set by the Fed, while yields on longer-term bonds are more influenced by the outlook for growth and inflation.

August's bond rally has already caused the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond to set an all-time closing low earlier this month. The record closing low for the 10-year yield remains 1.366% set in July 2016.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.68% 0.90213 Delayed Quote.1.06%
