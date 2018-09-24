U.S. Government Bonds Retrace Losses on Reports of Rosenstein Exiting

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices retraced earlier declines Monday after news reports said that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was likely to leave the Trump administration.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recently traded at 3.078%, according to Tradeweb, down from an early-session high of 3.091% and up from 3.068% Friday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields slipped Monday after reports that the Deputy Attorney General, who is in charge of overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, is headed to the White House and is expecting to be fired by President Trump, a person familiar with the matter said.

This could create an uncertain situation at the top of the Justice Department and in the special counsel's probe into Russian electoral interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Rosenstein hasn't submitted his resignation, the person said.

Investors sought the safety of U.S. government bonds amid concerns that Mr. Rosenstein's departure could create more uncertainty about the ability of the special counsel's office to continue its investigation. This adds to political uncertainty in the weeks heading into November midterm elections.

"There's nothing else that could explain the sudden bid" for bonds, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. "It could be a pretty big source of uncertainty."

Mr. Rosenstein has overseen the Russia investigation after Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself. President Donald Trump has often referred to the special counsel's examination as a "witch hunt."

U.S. government bond prices fell earlier after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggested that the European economy may be poised to accelerate, adding to optimism about the global economy.

Investors have been increasingly willing to view events in the context of an expanding economy, and have recently been willing to overlook some softness in data relating to consumer prices and retail sales, analysts said.

Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, where policy makers are widely expected to raise interest rates for a third time this year, analysts said. Analysts and investors will be looking at the projections of policy makers on the economy and the path of interest-rate policy for 2021, which officials will be offering for the first time.

