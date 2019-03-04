U.S. Government Bonds Rise After Recent Price Declines

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as buyers returned to the market following a modest bout of selling last week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.720%, compared with 2.755% Friday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, registered little reaction to a report in The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. and China were in the final stage of completing a trade deal. They then fell as stocks retreated from opening gains.

The 10-year yield rose nearly 0.1 percentage point last week, its largest increase since the week ended Nov. 2.

Along with positive trade developments, yields were buoyed last week by some better-than-expected economic data. Most notably, the Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annual rate in October through December. That was down from the 3.4% growth rate in the third quarter, but better than the 2.2% forecast by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Faster economic growth tends to depress demand for Treasurys by causing investors to favor riskier assets and increasing the threat of inflation, which erodes the purchasing power of bonds' fixed payments.

After bouncing between 2.60% and 2.70% for most of February, the 10-year yield broke through the top of its range Thursday and continued rising Friday.

The yield, though, quickly reached another psychologically significant number at 2.75%, giving traders pause before driving yields even higher.

Along with 3.12% for the 30-year bond yield, 2.75% for the 10-year note is looking like technical level around which "battle lines are being drawn right now," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

Investors, he said, are "going to see if we're going to move higher in rates or are we going to stabilize here just below those rates and maybe this is the top of the range."

