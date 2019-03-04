Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Rise After Recent Price Declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:29pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as buyers returned to the market following a modest bout of selling last week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.720%, compared with 2.755% Friday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, registered little reaction to a report in The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. and China were in the final stage of completing a trade deal. They then fell as stocks retreated from opening gains.

The 10-year yield rose nearly 0.1 percentage point last week, its largest increase since the week ended Nov. 2.

Along with positive trade developments, yields were buoyed last week by some better-than-expected economic data. Most notably, the Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annual rate in October through December. That was down from the 3.4% growth rate in the third quarter, but better than the 2.2% forecast by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Faster economic growth tends to depress demand for Treasurys by causing investors to favor riskier assets and increasing the threat of inflation, which erodes the purchasing power of bonds' fixed payments.

After bouncing between 2.60% and 2.70% for most of February, the 10-year yield broke through the top of its range Thursday and continued rising Friday.

The yield, though, quickly reached another psychologically significant number at 2.75%, giving traders pause before driving yields even higher.

Along with 3.12% for the 30-year bond yield, 2.75% for the 10-year note is looking like technical level around which "battle lines are being drawn right now," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co.

Investors, he said, are "going to see if we're going to move higher in rates or are we going to stabilize here just below those rates and maybe this is the top of the range."

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pWHOLESOME SWEETENERS : Clean and Protect the Ocean with Rozalia Project and Surf Sweets!
PU
05:53pFirefox maker fears DarkMatter 'misuse' of browser for hacking
RE
05:29pU.S. Government Bonds Rise After Recent Price Declines
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Flat Amid Defensive Moves -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pU.S., China 'on the cusp' of possible end to trade war - Pompeo
RE
04:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Announces Whistleblower Award Totaling More Than $2 Million
PU
04:54pTech Down on Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
2ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV
4U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.