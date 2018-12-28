U.S. Government Bonds Rise on Slower Growth Expectations

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Friday after signs of slower economic growth heading into the new year, which would make the fixed return of bonds more attractive.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to a recent 2.740%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.744% Thursday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined Friday after the National Association of Realtors said that its pending home sales index unexpectedly weakened 0.7% in November. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted a 1% increase. The index was 7.7% lower from November 2017, marking the 11th month of annual declines.

"The bond market is resetting to address the fact that the interest-rate-sensitive sectors of the economy are struggling," said Chris Ahrens, chief market strategist at First Empire Securities.

Bond yields have fallen since early November when the 10-year Treasury yield touched a seven-year high of 3.232%. The gap between two- and 10-year Treasury rates, known as the yield curve, has also widened in past trading sessions to a recent 0.203 percentage point from an 11-year low of 0.11 percentage point earlier this month.

This is important because two-year yields have topped 10-year yields before each U.S. recession since at least 1975.

Amid volatile market conditions, investors appear to increasingly uncertain that the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates twice next year, as it has signaled, to keep inflation under control.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of Fed policy, show that the odds early Friday that the central bank raises interest rates twice by the end of next year are less than 1%. That's down from 32% a month ago, according to CME Group data. By contrast, odds for at least one interest-rate reduction during that period were 11%, up from 4% a month ago.

