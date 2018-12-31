Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Government Bonds Rise on Year-End Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 06:46pm CET

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as investors took advantage of the last trading day of 2018 to add longer-term safe assets amid a turbulent close to the year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.729% from 2.740% Friday. That is down from a seven-year high of 3.232% reached in early November. The yield ended 2017 at 2.409%.

Yields, which fall as prices rise, extended declines after a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said perceptions of broader business conditions turned negative in December. The Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey also showed that most measures of prices and wages either declined or increased at a slower pace.

Treasury debt has rallied in the last two months of the year as investors have been reassessing the future path of growth and inflation. Expectations for a slower pace of profit growth, combined with concerns about trade tensions and questions about whether the Federal Reserve has become too aggressive with its plans to raise interest rates have led to an increase in demand for the safety of U.S. government debt.

In December Fed officials penciled in two rate increases for 2019. That would be a reduction from their prediction of three increases next year made at their September meeting.

Either a slowdown in the pace of rate rises or too many increases by the Fed are likely to push yields lower next year, said Jim Vogel, head of interest-rate strategy at FTN Financial.

"If the Fed really is going to slow, then real rates in 10- and 30-year bonds are too high," he said.

The rise in demand for U.S. government debt toward year-end might not endure in 2019, said Thomas Simons, a money-market economist at Jefferies Financial Group.

Many investors have put money in the bond market as a temporary measure as they take losses in other assets, such as stocks, for tax purposes, or to avoid volatile market conditions, he said.

"There's just a lot of noise going on right now," Mr. Simons said. "That includes longer-term Treasurys, too."

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37pWall Street limps to end of a tumultuous year on a positive note
RE
07:24pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Made-in-Alberta plan protects energy jobs
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:46pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Year-End Demand
DJ
06:29pWEEKLY FYI UPDATE : PG&E Beginning Work Throughout Humboldt County This Week
PU
06:29pODFW OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE : Salvage roadkilled deer and elk with free online permit beginning Jan. 1, 2019
PU
06:19pWICHITA THUNDER HOCKEY : Thunder Closes 2018 In Missouri vs. Mavericks
PU
06:16pHouse Democrats Lay Out Plan to Reopen Government by Carving Out Wall Fight
DJ
06:09pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny
2RANDGOLD RESOURCES : RANDGOLD RESOURCES : Suspension of Trading
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi power solution progresses
5OVERSUPPLY, FALTERING GROWTH TO WEIGH ON OIL PRICES IN 2019 : Reuters Poll

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.