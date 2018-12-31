U.S. Government Bonds Rise on Year-End Demand

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Monday as investors took advantage of the last trading day of 2018 to add longer-term safe assets amid a turbulent close to the year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.729% from 2.740% Friday. That is down from a seven-year high of 3.232% reached in early November. The yield ended 2017 at 2.409%.

Yields, which fall as prices rise, extended declines after a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said perceptions of broader business conditions turned negative in December. The Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey also showed that most measures of prices and wages either declined or increased at a slower pace.

Treasury debt has rallied in the last two months of the year as investors have been reassessing the future path of growth and inflation. Expectations for a slower pace of profit growth, combined with concerns about trade tensions and questions about whether the Federal Reserve has become too aggressive with its plans to raise interest rates have led to an increase in demand for the safety of U.S. government debt.

In December Fed officials penciled in two rate increases for 2019. That would be a reduction from their prediction of three increases next year made at their September meeting.

Either a slowdown in the pace of rate rises or too many increases by the Fed are likely to push yields lower next year, said Jim Vogel, head of interest-rate strategy at FTN Financial.

"If the Fed really is going to slow, then real rates in 10- and 30-year bonds are too high," he said.

The rise in demand for U.S. government debt toward year-end might not endure in 2019, said Thomas Simons, a money-market economist at Jefferies Financial Group.

Many investors have put money in the bond market as a temporary measure as they take losses in other assets, such as stocks, for tax purposes, or to avoid volatile market conditions, he said.

"There's just a lot of noise going on right now," Mr. Simons said. "That includes longer-term Treasurys, too."

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com