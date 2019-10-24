Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Slip

10/24/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bonds rallied in early trading only to reverse direction late in the session as investors reconsidered data on durable goods sales.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell as low as 1.738%, according to Tradeweb, before settling at 1.768% on Thursday. That is up from 1.761% Wednesday and was the first increase in three sessions.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, initially declined after the Commerce Department said sales of durable goods fell 1.1% in September -- a steeper drop than the 0.8% that was forecast by a Wall Street Journal survey of economists.

Investors first focused on a decline in the sale of nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, which they said could signal further weakness in business spending, analysts said. Yields rose in later trading as investors began to discount the signals of slower growth as potentially temporary.

"The numbers were a little bit on the soft side," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Société Générale, adding the data could reflect slowing output for Boeing Co. and General Motors Co. Boeing has faced criticism about lax safety standards related to its 737 MAX jets, while unionized workers at several major GM plants were leaning in favor of approving a tentative deal to end a six-week nationwide strike.

"It's hard to isolate the signal from the noise," Ms. Rajappa said.

Investors could get more clarity from coming data about the labor market. The early consensus on job gains this month is slightly below 100,000, Ms. Rajappa said. That is well below the trend so far this year. However, estimates could change because economists tend to revise their forecasts in the week before the data are released, she said.

Government bond yields also fell in Germany after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that active fiscal policy would be necessary for yields and central bank rates to rise significantly.

The ECB has maintained a negative interest-rate policy since 2014 as officials have sought to boost economic activity and stimulate inflation in a region where growth has been persistently slow. Because many European economies are dependent on robust global trade, output there has been hampered recently by the continuing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

