U.S. Government Bonds Slip as Investors Guard Against Higher Rates

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices crept lower Tuesday as traders braced for the possibility of tighter monetary policy ahead of a pair of central-bank meetings.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.979%, compared with 2.937% Monday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, often climb ahead of major central-bank meetings as investors guard against the risk that officials will at least signal a move to higher interest rates.

Both the European Central Bank and Bank of England will hold policy meetings Thursday. While neither is expected to make any major policy changes, there is still "a reflexive move of making certain that you don't buy a lot of bonds right before a central-bank meeting," said Jim Vogel, interest-rates strategist at FTN Financial.

Overnight selling of high-grade government bonds was led by Europe, with the 10-year German bond yield rising to 0.428% from 0.404% and the 10-year U.K. bond yield increasing to 1.497% from 1.470%, according to Tradeweb.

Demand for haven government debt has also been sapped this month by declining fears about the political situation in Italy, where a new populist government is working on its first budget proposal.

Reflecting this shift, Italy's 10-year bond yield closed Tuesday at 2.768% after reaching 2.324% at the end of August, when concerns were at their highest that the budget could drive up tensions with the European Union, which places limits on the deficits that member countries can run.

Despite rising in recent sessions, Treasury yields are still within a narrow summer trading range.

Since the start of June, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to around 3% twice only to quickly fall back down again. Even after a jobs report Friday showed larger-than-expected gains in wages, many investors continue to have fairly modest expectations for inflation, which is a main threat to longer-term government bonds because it chips away at the purchasing power of their fixed returns.

At the same time, the jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will at least maintain its current pace of interest-rate increases, rather than pause in the near future.

Federal-funds futures, used by investors to place bets on the direction of interest rates, showed Tuesday a 79% chance that the Fed will raise rates at least two more times this year, up from 73% a week ago and 60% a month ago, according to CME Group data.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com