U.S. Government Bonds Steady After Inflation Data

09/13/2018 | 11:24pm CEST

By Gunjan Banerji

U.S. government bonds were little changed Thursday after data showed that inflation rose less than expected in August.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.964%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.963% on Wednesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Yields dropped to as low as 2.946% in early trading after the Labor Department said that consumer prices rose 0.2% in August, falling short of the 0.3% gain expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The consumer-price index measures what Americans pay for everything from groceries to razors. Investors closely track signs of higher prices because inflation chips away at the purchasing power of government bonds' fixed payments.

"It's just not showing upward momentum," said Tom Essaye, president of The Sevens Report, of the inflation figures.

Though U.S. consumer prices notched gains for the fifth consecutive month in August, the pace of increases slowed, with prices rising 2.7% over the prior year, falling short of the annual gain posted in recent months. A measure of so-called core inflation rose 2.2% from a year earlier, slightly below July's annual gain, according to the data.

The data led some analysts to say that the Fed might not accelerate its pace of rate rises because wage gains for Americans haven't been translating to price increases. Federal Reserve officials meet later in September and are expected to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, investors have been selling shorter-dated Treasury notes, driving the yield on the two-year notes to the highest level in more than a decade Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury note rose to 2.756% on Thursday -- its highest level since July 23, 2008 -- from 2.748% Wednesday.

The U.S. government sold Treasurys maturing in 30 years on Thursday.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

