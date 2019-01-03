Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Surge on Weak Manufacturing Data

01/03/2019 | 05:25pm CET

By Sam Goldfarb

A rally in U.S. government bonds accelerated Thursday after a soft report on manufacturing activity added to concerns that the U.S. economic growth is poised for a slowdown.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 2.580%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.659% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, dropped sharply after the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index was 54.1 in December, down from 59.3 in November and below the 57.9 anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

While a reading above 50 indicates activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, the lower-than-expected result fed into investors' fears that the economy is vulnerable at a time of rising short-term interest rates, ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and signs of slowing growth outside of the U.S.

Overall, the data "clearly shows that some of the uncertainties on the outlook are beginning to weigh on actual business activity," said Mark Cabana, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Prior to the manufacturing report, Treasury yields had already edged lower after Apple late Wednesday announced a cut to its sales forecast, blaming soft demand for its iPhones in China.

Signs of slowing economic growth tend to bolster Treasurys by boosting the appeal of assets considered safe and lowering forecasts for inflation, which is a main threat to long-term bonds because it chips away at the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has been falling steadily since it settled around 3.25% in early November. It closed Wednesday at its lowest level since Jan. 25.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 11:50 a.m. ET to reflect that the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index was 54.1 in December, down from 59.3 in November. An earlier version misstated the previous month as November in the third paragraph.

HOT NEWS
