U.S. Government Debt Prices Unchanged After Report of Brexit Progress

09/05/2018 | 04:29pm EDT

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices erased earlier gains to finish unchanged Wednesday as a report suggested the U.K. and Germany were making progress on a Brexit deal.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.902%, unchanged from Tuesday afternoon but well off session lows. Yields climb as bond prices fall.

Yields bounced off the lows they hit early Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the U.K. and Germany had abandoned key demands on Brexit -- something that analysts suggested could potentially ease the way to a deal and diminish the haven appeal of Treasurys.

The move, which jolted Treasury yields, also sent the pound jumping against the dollar and the euro. Worries about the U.K. being unable to reach a trade deal, necessitating a so-called "hard Brexit," have kept investors cautious on the pound throughout much of the year.

"It seems like the U.K. is trying to come to some alternative, whether it's a soft Brexit or something else that doesn't completely remove themselves from the European Union," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of rates trading at Seaport Global Securities. "I'd look at that as a positive development for the EU."

Bond yields pared their climb later in the session as selling accelerated across technology stocks.

The government bond market has faced pressure at the start of the month as investors have awaited a wave of expected corporate bond issuance.

Corporate issuance tends to pick up in September following a summer lull, a factor that can stoke selling in the Treasurys market as investors make space in their portfolios for new bond offerings, analysts say. The Treasury Department is also slated to auction three-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasurys next week, adding to the supply of debt coming into the market.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

