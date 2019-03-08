U.S. Hiring Growth Slowed in February--2nd Update

By Sarah Chaney

Hiring growth faltered in February, a sign that a widely expected slowdown in U.S. economic growth is kicking in, though strong wage growth and robust job gains in earlier months suggest the U.S. still has momentum to keep the expansion going.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 20,000 in February, the Labor Department said Friday, marking the slowest pace for job growth since September 2017 -- when hurricanes skewed hiring patterns -- and falling well below economists' expectations for 180,000 new jobs.

Some of the weak job growth might have been payback for previous months of strong gains. Payrolls grew 311,000 in January and 227,000 in December, well above the prevailing pace for much of the expansion. The three-month average for job gains clocked in at 186,000, near the average for much of the expansion.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in February from 4% the month before, returning to a level last seen in October.

Jobs were weak in some seasonal industries that saw big gains in previous months, including construction, retail and hospitality. Construction employment fell 31,000 after rising 53,000 the month before. Leisure and hospitality jobs were flat after rising 89,000 the month before.

Manufacturing employment slowed but stayed positive for the 19th straight month.

"The sharp slowdown in payroll employment growth in February provides further evidence that economic growth has slowed in the first quarter," wrote Michael Pearce, Capital Economics economist, in a note.

The payroll estimate is closely watched by investors because it is one of the most comprehensive estimates produced by the government on how the economy is performing and it is timely, coming just a few days after month-end. Stocks fell on the news.

The Labor Department report was all the more striking because it happened as signs of a global slowdown were flashing, worrying central banks around the world. The European Central Bank this week cut its estimates of how fast Europe will grow in 2019 and introduced new stimulus measures. Beijing also has ramped up efforts to boost China's slowing economy.

For its part, the Federal Reserve has for now shelved plans to raise interest rates. Friday's report likely reinforced the inclination of many officials to stand by on changing rates for at least a few more months and see how the economic outlook evolves.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta estimates economic output is growing at an annual rate of 0.5% in the first quarter, well below growth near 3% in 2018. Many economists see some pickup in growth after the first quarter, which was tarnished in part by the partial federal-government shutdown.

There were reasons to believe the U.S. labor market isn't as soft as the February headline suggested. The jobless rate, which is based on a different survey than the hiring estimate, has stabilized between 3.7% and 4% for 12 straight months after a long march lower that started in late 2009.

February's improvement in unemployment reflected, in part, the return to work of federal employees after the government shutdown, the Labor Department said.

U.S. companies continue to report challenges finding qualified workers. Labor scarcity helped push average hourly earnings of workers up 3.4% from a year earlier in February, the strongest pace since April 2009. Some analysts figured hiring might be slowing in part because companies can't find enough people to fill open positions.

Global trade tensions also are pinching some businesses. Doug Smoker, president of Indiana-based boat manufacturer Smoker Craft, said U.S. steel-and-aluminum tariffs enacted in 2018 drove up boat prices and hurt business with dealers, an important customer base. Retaliation from Canada further squeezed the company's sales.

If not for tariff-induced uncertainty, Smoker Craft would be in hiring mode, Mr. Smoker said. Instead, it has lost 5% of its workers.

"We've been able to keep production at a pretty good pace with the American business we have, but [uncertainty] has slowed...hiring," Mr. Smoker said.

