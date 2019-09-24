U.S. Home Price Growth Continues to Lose Momentum -- Update

By Laura Kusisto

Home price growth is continuing to lose momentum, a boon to buyers who are also benefiting from falling mortgage rates and a trend that could help sustain the recent pickup in home sales.

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in July, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, unchanged from the prior month. The gain in the 20-city index slowed to 2% from 2.2% the prior month.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the 20-city index to gain 2.1%.

"Year-over-year home prices continued to gain, but at ever more modest rates," said Philip Murphy, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Governance at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

At the same time as price growth is slowing, 30-year mortgage rates have fallen to less than 4% from nearly 5% in November. That could be good news for would-be buyers, who had been struggling to find homes in their price range in a hot market.

Improving affordability could help propel a continued pickup in home sales through the fall. Sales of previously owned homes rose 1.3% in August to their strongest pace in nearly a year-and-a-half, the National Association of Realtors said last week. Home building meanwhile rose to its highest level since June 2007, according to Commerce Department data released last week.

The housing market has been slowing for more than a year, as buyers in many cities appear to have reached a limit and are choosing to stay renting or renovate their current homes. But there are signs that may be started to reverse.

"Annual home price growth continued to cool in July, but more-recent data suggest the market may have begun to turn over the summer, showing modest acceleration in growth compared to earlier in the year," Matthew Speakman, economist for Zillow.

Another measure of home price growth, the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index, picked up a bit of speed in July. It showed home prices growing 0.4% from the previous month, up from a 0.2% increase in June.

The Case-Shiller data offers signs that markets on the West Coast, which have been slowing sharply, are starting to stabilize. Prices in Seattle fell 0.06% in July, an improvement from a 1.3% drop in June. That suggests the Seattle market is heading for a slowdown but not a crash.

Price growth remains strongest in some of the more affordable markets in the country. Phoenix led the country for price growth with a 5.8% annual increase, followed by Las Vegas at 4.7% and Charlotte, N.C., at 4.6%.

