U.S. Homeownership Rate Hits Highest Level Since 2014

By Laura Kusisto

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed in the fourth quarter to the highest level in nearly five years, providing fresh evidence that momentum is shifting back to owning instead of renting.

The share of American households that own their homes rose to 64.8% in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 64.2% a year earlier, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released on Thursday. The last time the homeownership rate was that high was in 2014.

Despite scant housing inventory and low affordability, "buyers are really expressing their desire for the American dream, albeit surely but slowly," said Ralph McLaughlin, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic Inc., a real-estate data firm.

The number of owner households experienced the largest surge last year since 2004, according to Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association.

A shift in the U.S. toward rentals at the expense of homeownership had been going on for years after the housing bust, both for lifestyle and affordability reasons.

Now, there is growing evidence that trend may be reversing. The U.S. added about 1.7 million owner households in 2018 but lost 167,000 renter households, according to the Census Bureau.

The very clear pattern in the last two years is that there are fewer people renting and more people owning," Mr. McLaughlin said. "That is a very important shift in the U.S. housing market that could last for five, 10, 15 years."

Homeownership also offers a boost to the broader economy. New owners, whether striking out from their parents' basement or from apartments they share with roommates, helped fuel demand for new construction, renovations, furniture and real-estate brokerage services.

The increase in the fourth quarter was particularly driven by 35- to 44-year -olds. In part, that may be because buyers who lost their homes to foreclosure or short sale during the bust are beginning to repair their credit and return to the market. In addition, some older millennials have been delaying homeownership but are starting to buy in larger numbers as they enter their mid-30s.

The homeownership rate among households headed by someone who is 35 to 44 years old increased to 61.1% in the fourth quarter from 58.9% a year earlier. The rate for households with an owner under 35 years old increased to 36.5% from 36% in the same period, according to the Census Bureau.

The change in the overall homeownership compared with a year earlier isn't statistically significant. It is also a delayed indicator that doesn't yet fully reflect a slowdown in home sales, price growth and housing construction that deepened in the last couple of months of the year.

Nonetheless, economists said slumping price growth and a recent pullback in mortgage rates could help some of these younger households by making homes more within reach financially.

"We're getting into a better position where more young households are able to afford a home and move into homeownership," Mr. Kan said.

