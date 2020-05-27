Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Hong Kong response could include visa and economic sanctions - Stilwell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
David Stilwell, U.S. Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, answers reporters' questions after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Sei-young at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul

U.S. President Donald Trump has a long list of possible responses to China's plans to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, including visa and economic sanctions, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said on Wednesday.

David Stilwell, the State Department's assistant secretary for the region, accused Beijing of using the coronavirus pandemic to accelerate a global political agenda, including on Hong Kong.

In a briefing for journalists, Stilwell declined to detail the U.S. response, which he said was for Trump to decide, but said it would be targeted and aim to mitigate the impact on the Hong Kong people and U.S. businesses.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pPETA PEOPLE FOR ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS : ‘Pandemic Pig' in a Convertible to Lead Protest of Farmer John Slaughterhouse
PU
05:58pOil slides on U.S.-China tensions, OPEC+ uncertainty
RE
05:55pDoes the Justice Department Need a Dedicated Compliance Expert?
DJ
05:52pBoeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, thousands more planned
RE
05:50pBoeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, thousands more planned
RE
05:50pBoeing resumes 737 MAX production at low rate
RE
05:38pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : seeks new rule to support retailers helping consumers through COVID-19
PU
05:32pLuxury homebuilder Toll Brothers scraps 2020 forecast on COVID-19 woes
RE
05:21pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:20pU.S. Hong Kong response could include visa and economic sanctions - Stilwell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group