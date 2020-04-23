Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 05:34pm EDT
An empty U.S. Senate subway platform is seen ahead of vote on coronavirus relief bill in Washington

The U.S. House of Representatives looked poised to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly $3 trillion.

The measure received solid bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, which was meeting for the first time in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers, some of them wearing masks, had a long day of debate and voting lengthened by coronavirus safety protocols.

Representatives approved the measure by a wide bipartisan margin during an extended period of voting intended to allow members to remain at a distance from each other in line with public health recommendations.

The House action will send the latest relief bill to the White House, where Republican President Donald Trump has promised to sign it quickly into law.

The Republican-led Senate had already approved the legislation on a voice vote of just a few senators on Tuesday. But threats of opposition by some members of both parties prompted House leaders to call the full chamber back to Washington for the House vote despite state stay-at-home orders meant to control the spread of the virus.

Before voting on the coronavirus aid bill, the House approved a new select committee, with subpoena power, to probe the U.S. response to the coronavirus. It will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and Trump administration deliberations.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the panel is essential to ensure funds go to those who need them and to prevent scams. Republicans said the panel is not needed, citing existing oversight bodies, and charged the move was an election-year slap at Trump. The committee was approved on a vote of 212-182, along party lines.

The $484 billion aid bill is the fourth passed to address the coronavirus crisis. It provides funds to small businesses and hospitals struggling with the economic toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 47,000 Americans and thrown a record 26 million out of work over the past five weeks, wiping out all the jobs created during the longest employment boom in U.S. history.

By Patricia Zengerle and Susan Cornwell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pProxy adviser ISS recommends vote 'against' CEO pay at Goldman Sachs
RE
05:45pItaly targets 2020 deficit at 10.4% of GDP, debt at 155.7% - draft government document
RE
05:38pU.S. CDC reports 828,441 coronavirus cases, 46,379 deaths
RE
05:34pU.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel
RE
05:33pNew York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
05:24pFinancials Down Amid Reopening Nerves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pS&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index
AQ
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat Amid Dire Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Three Months of 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group