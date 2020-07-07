U S House of Representatives Committee on Homelan : Thompson, Rice Statement on the Trump Administration's Cruel New Policy Forcing International Students to Leave the U.S.

July 07, 2020

(WASHINGTON) - Today, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Chairwoman of the Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations Subcommittee, released the following statement on news the Trump Administration plans to bar international students from the country if their school's classes are online:

'The Trump Administration has yet again announced a new policy that will damage the economy, harm U.S. institutions, and do nothing to improve our nation's safety or security. There is no apparent legitimate reason for the Administration's inflexibility toward international students attending colleges and universities that adopt 'online-only' policies - the Administration seems to just want them to leave. International students contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy and barring them from our country will deprive Americans of badly needed income. We cannot allow President Trump to continue destroying jobs and cause needless suffering just to satisfy his anti-immigrant base. We oppose this reckless policy and the lasting harm it will cause to universities and communities across the country.'

# # #

(Rice) Stuart Malec at 202-225-5516

(Thompson) Adam Comis at 202-225-9978