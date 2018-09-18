U S House of Representatives Committee on Natural : Bishop Statement on DOI’s Bureau of Land Management Waste Prevention Rule Proposal

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop (R-Utah), issued the following statement regarding the Department of the Interior's issued rule to end burdensome Obama-era regulations on venting and flaring:

'Today's announcement fulfills the promise made by the Trump administration to remove regulatory hurdles on domestic energy production. The previous rule was founded on questionable legal theory and resulted in unnecessary costs. This regulatory decision by the Trump administration improves environmental outcomes without negative economic impact. I look forward to working with the Department of the Interior as they continue to advance ideas of balanced conservation measures and American energy dominance.'-Chairman Bishop said.

###