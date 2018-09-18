Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S House of Representatives Committee on Natural : Bishop Statement on DOI’s Bureau of Land Management Waste Prevention Rule Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 11:03pm CEST
WASHINGTON, D.C., September 18, 2018
-

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop (R-Utah), issued the following statement regarding the Department of the Interior's issued rule to end burdensome Obama-era regulations on venting and flaring:

'Today's announcement fulfills the promise made by the Trump administration to remove regulatory hurdles on domestic energy production. The previous rule was founded on questionable legal theory and resulted in unnecessary costs. This regulatory decision by the Trump administration improves environmental outcomes without negative economic impact. I look forward to working with the Department of the Interior as they continue to advance ideas of balanced conservation measures and American energy dominance.'-Chairman Bishop said.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 21:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pCanada's Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done
RE
11:18pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Issues Determination of Reasonable Indication of Injury—Carbon Steel Welded Pipe from Pakistan, the Philippines, Turkey and Vietnam
PU
11:18pBenefit Gains Exceed Wage Growth, New Labor Data Show -- Update
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13pTSX rises 0.71 percent
RE
11:13pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders ICAP Capital Markets LLC to Pay $50 Million Penalty for Aiding and Abetting Attempted Manipulation of U.S. Dollar ISDAFIX Benchmark Swap Rates
PU
11:05pBOJ to keep rosy economic view despite trade perils; policy seen steady
RE
11:03pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Bishop Statement on DOI’s Bureau of Land Management Waste Prevention Rule Proposal
PU
10:54pUtilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.