U S House of Representatives Committee on Rules : Announcement - Meeting Announcement for the Committee Organizational Meeting for the 116th Congress

01/06/2019 | 05:59pm EST

The Committee on Rules will hold its organizational meeting for the 116th Congress tomorrow, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM in H-313 The Capitol.

PLEASE NOTE: Additionally, the Committee on Rules will meet immediately following the organizational meeting on the following measures:

**A regular meeting notice will be posted once the organizational meeting concludes.

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
