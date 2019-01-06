U S House of Representatives Committee on Rules : Announcement - Meeting Announcement for the Committee Organizational Meeting for the 116th Congress

The Committee on Rules will hold its organizational meeting for the 116th Congress tomorrow, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM in H-313 The Capitol.
______
PLEASE NOTE: Additionally, the Committee on Rules will meet immediately following the organizational meeting on the following measures:
-
H.R. ___ -Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2019
-
H.R. ___-Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019
-
H.R. ___-Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019
-
H.R. ___-Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2019
**A regular meeting notice will be posted once the organizational meeting concludes.
Disclaimer
U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 22:58:01 UTC