U S House of Representatives Committee on Rules : Press Release - Sessions Backs America's Energy Industry

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, issued the following statement after passage of the Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act:

'This legislation will create American jobs and give our companies the assurance they need to invest in emerging markets. With the U.S. now the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas, and projected to become a net energy exporter in a few short years, we must take advantage of each potential marketplace and foster strong relationships before competing producers, like Venezuela, beat us to the punch. This bill is good for American jobs, American companies, and for our existing and potential trade partners.'

The Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act:

Places small-scale exports on a level playing field with exports to Free-Trade Agreement countries, like Canada and Mexico.

Provides greater regulatory certainty and a clear timetable for moving forward with capital intensive projects that create American jobs.

Provides more certainty to American companies that want to export to emerging markets looking to modernize their electric grids and reduce their reliance on oil imports from unstable suppliers.

