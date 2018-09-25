Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S House of Representatives Committee on Ways an : Brady, Reichert Statements on KORUS Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:29am CEST

Brady, Reichert Statements on KORUS Agreement

Washington, D.C. - House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Trade Subcommittee Chairman Dave Reichert (R-WA) released the following statements regarding the agreement signed today by President Trump and South Korean President Moon to update the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS).

Chairman Brady said:

'I am pleased that the United States and South Korea took this important step toward implementing the agreement to update and improve KORUS, and I congratulate the President and Ambassador Lighthizer for negotiating this positive outcome. South Korea is one of our closest allies and trading partners, and these updates to KORUS will put our trade relationship on an even stronger and more durable foundation. The outcome is a win for both countries and will help ensure that our trade relationship with South Korea benefits all Americans.'

Chairman Reichert added:

'Passage of the U.S.-Korea free trade agreement is one of my proudest achievements during my time in Congress. I fought for this agreement because I knew it would benefit Washington's workers and businesses and make our relationship with Korea even stronger. With the signing of today's updated agreement, we are improving our trade relationship and reaffirming our commitment to a key ally and trading partner in a region of the world where we must be engaged. Thank you to Ambassador Lighthizer and his team for their work on this important agreement that will further strengthen our ties and benefit both our countries.'

BACKGROUND: KORUS took effect in March 2012. The Governments of the United States and South Korea announced an agreement in March 2018 to address implementation issues with the agreement and to make modifications or amendments to certain aspects of the agreement. President Trump and President Moon Jae-in signed this agreement on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York today.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 23:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aGlobal stocks pressured as U.S.-China trade fight revives growth fears; oil elevated
RE
03:03aStocks pressured as U.S.-China trade fight revives growth fears; oil elevated
RE
02:57aOil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom
RE
02:31aA few BOJ members called for more focus on demerits of easing - July minutes
RE
02:14aSIERRA COUNTY CA : Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
PU
01:29aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady, Reichert Statements on KORUS Agreement
PU
12:49aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea
PU
12:44aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Canada supports global infrastructure with new hub in Toronto
PU
12:44aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley
PU
12:38aU.S., Japan postpone NY trade talks to Tuesday - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
2MOLECULAR MEDICINE SPA : MOLECULAR MEDICINE : Carlo Incerti succeeds to Claudio Bordignon as Chairman of the B..
3AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
4BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : EXCLUSIVE: PGA National being sold for $233 million
5UBS GROUP : UBS : World's wealthiest eye more private equity after bumper 2017

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.