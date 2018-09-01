Log in
U S House of Representatives Committee on Ways an : Brady, Reichert Statements on Trade Notification Letter

09/01/2018 | 12:22am CEST

Brady, Reichert Statements on Trade Notification Letter

Washington, D.C. - Today, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement after President Donald Trump notified Congress of his intention to enter into a modernized trade agreement.

'While NAFTA has been largely successful for our workers and companies, the President is correct that we need new rules to better face the challenges of today's modern economy. The President's notification today marks an important step toward that goal.

'I look forward to carefully analyzing the details of what has been agreed to and consulting with my colleagues and constituents to determine whether the new proposal meets the high-standard trade priorities set out by Congress under Trade Promotion Authority.

'I also strongly urge Canada to step up and demonstrate that it can take on the ambitious obligations of the agreement with the aim of concluding a modern, seamless three-way agreement.'

Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Chairman Dave Reichert (R-WA) added:

'With forty percent of jobs tied to trade in Washington, my constituents rely on trade agreements to create jobs and growth at home. An improved and updated agreement with our North American trading partners is key to supporting and growing these jobs in my home state and across the country. The Administration's notification of its intent to sign an agreement with Mexico is encouraging, as well as its acknowledgement that Canada will be included if it is able to meet the high standards. I look forward to reviewing the details of the agreement to ensure that it meets the high standards we have established in Congress and that my constituents demand. I strongly urge Canada to engage in the negotiations with renewed energy, and I expect the Administration to engage with Congress as it continues negotiating with Canada. We are stronger and more successful together, and I look forward to reaching agreement on an updated agreement that includes all three countries and benefits American farmers, workers, and businesses.'

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:21:01 UTC
