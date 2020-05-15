Log in
U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill

05/15/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill aimed at salving the heavy human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 85,000 Americans and shut much of the economy.

The bill, crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats, passed mostly along party lines in a 208-199 vote.

But Republicans, who control the Senate, have promised it will be "dead on arrival" in their chamber.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

