U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House
of Representatives prepared to vote on Saturday on providing the
cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy
changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead
of the Nov. 3 election.
The Democratic-led chamber is widely expected to pass an
emergency bill dubbed the "Delivering for America Act," at a
rare Saturday session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
during the congressional August recess.
As the debate got under way, Democrats predicted that some
House Republicans would vote for the bill. But it is unlikely to
be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate.
With mail-in voting expected to surge during the coronavirus
pandemic, President Donald Trump has alarmed Democrats by
repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of
fraud. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspended
cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in recent
weeks.
"These changes are causing huge delays, reported all across
the country, threatening the effectiveness of the Postal Service
and undermining our democracy," said Democratic Representative
Carolyn Maloney, the bill's author.
DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday that the Postal
Service would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the
November election but said bigger changes could come after that.
In fact, the House bill would prevent DeJoy from taking
action until after next January or the end of the coronavirus
health emergency, whichever comes later.
"Our legislation is not just about the election. It's about
- surprise, surprise, Mr. Postmaster General - the coronavirus!"
Pelosi told a news conference.
Pelosi insisted that congressional action is necessary,
calling DeJoy's assurances ambiguous and unsatisfactory. "His
comments are one thing. His actions will be another. And that's
why we have this legislation," she said.
She also accused Trump of trying to suppress the November
vote not only through repeated attacks on mail-in balloting but
also by saying he wants law enforcement officers to monitor
voting at polling places.
The White House strongly opposes the bill and has said it
would recommend Trump veto the measure.
Republicans leaders argue that the bill would hold up needed
reforms.
"This bill does nothing to help the Postal Service modernize
and improve its services. In fact, it prevents the Postal
Service from doing anything to address operational issues," said
Republican Representative James Comer.
