Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on Saturday on providing the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Democratic-led chamber is widely expected to pass an emergency bill dubbed the "Delivering for America Act," at a rare Saturday session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the congressional August recess.

As the debate got under way, Democrats predicted that some House Republicans would vote for the bill. But it is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate.

With mail-in voting expected to surge during the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has alarmed Democrats by repeatedly denouncing mail-in ballots as a possible source of fraud. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspended cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in recent weeks.

"These changes are causing huge delays, reported all across the country, threatening the effectiveness of the Postal Service and undermining our democracy," said Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney, the bill's author.

DeJoy told a Senate committee on Friday that the Postal Service would deliver ballots "securely and on time" in the November election but said bigger changes could come after that.

In fact, the House bill would prevent DeJoy from taking action until after next January or the end of the coronavirus health emergency, whichever comes later.

"Our legislation is not just about the election. It's about - surprise, surprise, Mr. Postmaster General - the coronavirus!" Pelosi told a news conference.

Pelosi insisted that congressional action is necessary, calling DeJoy's assurances ambiguous and unsatisfactory. "His comments are one thing. His actions will be another. And that's why we have this legislation," she said.

She also accused Trump of trying to suppress the November vote not only through repeated attacks on mail-in balloting but also by saying he wants law enforcement officers to monitor voting at polling places.

The White House strongly opposes the bill and has said it would recommend Trump veto the measure.

Republicans leaders argue that the bill would hold up needed reforms.

"This bill does nothing to help the Postal Service modernize and improve its services. In fact, it prevents the Postal Service from doing anything to address operational issues," said Republican Representative James Comer. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pTrump says without proof that FDA 'deep state' slowing COVID trials
RE
01:58pWHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults
RE
01:33pU.S. House takes on Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots
RE
01:14pU.S. CDC reports 174,645 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:00pTurkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find - minister
RE
12:37pTrump says without proof that FDA 'deep state' slowing COVID trials
RE
12:21pBrazil seizes 70,00 tonnes of illegally mined manganese
RE
10:30aSouth Africa seeks proposals for 2,000 MW of emergency power
RE
10:27aASTARTA N : Notification of emergency response at Dobrobut LLC
PU
10:17aSINN FÉIN : Growing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean 'deeply concerning' - John Brady TD
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS : China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine g..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Coronavirus Further Complicates Shell's Giant Floating Gas Project
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok to challenge U.S. order banning transactions with the video app - so..
4BP PLC : Oil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
5MODERNA, INC. : Moderna says more than 40% of participants enrolled for COVID-19 vaccine trial

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group