U.S. Housing Market Gaining Modest Strength, Indicators Show -- Update

By Laura Kusisto

Three indicators released on Tuesday show the housing market is gaining modest strength in the latter half of the year thanks to lower mortgage rates.

Average national home prices grew 3.2% in the year ending in August, according to data released Tuesday by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, up slightly from 3.1% the prior month.

The number of Americans who own a home also grew through the summer months. The homeownership rate ticked up to 64.8% in the third quarter, from 64.4% a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported. That matches the highest levels in five years and is within striking distance of its long-run average of 65.2%.

"Persistently low mortgage rates have seemingly ended what might have otherwise been a home price race-to-the-bottom this late in our economic expansion," said Ralph McLaughlin, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic Inc.

After a weak start to the year the housing market gained some momentum in the summer but it is unclear if that will prove sustainable. The pace of existing home sales accelerated in July and August only to fall back in September, the National Association of Realtors reported last week.

Average rates for a 30-year mortgage stood at 3.75% last week after hitting nearly 5% last November, according to Freddie Mac. But low mortgage rates aren't boosting the housing market as some economists expected, in part because of a shortage of homes to buy at more affordable price points.

"A severe and enduring shortage of inventory, particularly at entry-level price points, does continue to impede many would-be buyers' aspirations and is somewhat worrisome," said Matthew Speakman, economist at Zillow.

Home prices are still growing roughly half as quickly as they were a year ago. The regional picture is also mixed, with more affordable cities continuing to see strong price growth but expensive coastal cities struggling. More than half of the 20 metropolitan areas in the Case-Shiller index reported slower home-price growth in August than in July.

Price growth remains strongest in some of the more affordable markets in the country. Phoenix led the country with a 6.3% annual home-price increase, followed by Charlotte, N.C., with a 4.5% increase and Tampa, Fla., at 4.3%.

Meanwhile, prices on the West Coast remain stagnant. Prices grew just 0.7% in Seattle compared with a year earlier, after three consecutive months of falling prices. San Francisco was the only metropolitan area to see prices fall in August, with a 0.1% decline compared with a year earlier.

Pending home sales, a forward-looking indicator based on purchase contracts signed, indicated that home sales could tick up in the coming months. Pending sales rose 1.5% in September, the second consecutive positive month, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Lawrence Yun, the trade group's chief economist, said he is still concerned that prices are rising too fast because of a shortage of homes for sale.

"Going forward, interest rates will surely not decline in a sizable way, so the changes in the median price will be the key to housing affordability," he said.

