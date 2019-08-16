Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S. Housing Starts Decreased 4.0% in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By Likhitha Butchireddygari and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--Home building in the U.S. fell for a third straight month, showing that rising labor and material costs continue to dent the pace of home construction.

Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 4% in July from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.191 million, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Residential building permits, which can signal how much construction is in the pipeline, rose 8.4% from June to an annual pace of 1.336 million.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 1.0% drop in housing starts and a 4.1% increase for permits last month.

Housing-starts data are volatile from month to month and can be subject to large revisions. July's 4% decline for starts came with a margin of error of 8.0 percentage points.

Starts were up 0.6% from July last year and building permits were up 1.5% from July 2018.

The Northeast saw the sharpest dip in housing starts with a decline of 13.8% from June. Building permits were also down 3.3% from the previous month in the region.

Despite historically low mortgage rates and rising wages, the housing sector has been strained by a low inventory of affordable homes propelled by rising construction costs and lack of land.

Average rates for 30-year mortgages are at their lowest level in nearly three years, Freddie Mac said Thursday. The National Association of Home Builders also reported Thursday that builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose in August and said demand for homes, particularly at lower price points, is strong.

Home builders have struggled to keep up with demand, as the tight job market has created labor shortages, raised labor costs and prolonged construction. Tariffs on Canadian lumber and certain Chinese materials, like quartz and granite, have also made building materials more expensive.

The Commerce report can be found at http://www.census.gov/construction/nrc/pdf/newresconst.pdf

Write to Likhitha Butchireddygari at likhitha.butchireddygari@wsj.com and Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
08:46aU.S. Housing Starts Decreased 4.0% in July
DJ
08:40aOPEC sees bearish oil outlook for rest of 2019, points to 2020 surplus
RE
08:15aInvestors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
07:48aOil edges up on easing recession fears
RE
07:42aBid for Inter Pipeline highlights Canada's oil sector bright spot
RE
07:37aTSX futures gain on higher oil prices
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:49aEXCLUSIVE : China-owned oil tanker changes name in apparent effort to evade U.S. sanctions
RE
06:44aEXCLUSIVE : China-owned oil tanker changes name in apparent effort to evade U.S. sanctions
RE
05:29aOPEC to issue August oil market report at 1120 GMT
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group